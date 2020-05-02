Two fresh case in Kerala, 96 under treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said there were 2 new coronavirus cases in the state in the past 24 hours.

“So far 499 people have tested positive. As many as 96 people are being currently treated,” said Vijayan, adding that Wayanad today had a positive case after a month. Till now this district was in the green zone. Now it will be in orange zone.

“Since Alappuzha and Thrissur don’t have a single positive case for the past 2 weeks, they will now move to the green zone,” said Vijayan.

“A total of 21,484 people are under observation at their homes while 410 others have been kept under observation at different hospitals across the state,” said Vijayan.

There are 80 hotspots in the state now.

“With the nationwide lockdown now further extended till May 17, the Centre has laid out certain norms. Our lockdown norms within the framework of the Centre’s will be announced soon ,” said Vijayan.

“We cannot say we are in a safe zone. The fear of community spread is not over yet,” added Vijayan.

Source: IANS

