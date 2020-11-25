Two held at Chennai airport for smuggling Rs 90 lakh of gold

Chennai, Nov 25 : Two persons were arrested at the Chennai airport and 1.78 kg of smuggled gold was seized from them, a Customs statement said on Wednesday.

In a statement here, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, said three passengers from Dubai who had arrived by Fly Dubai and Air India Express flights were intercepted at the exit and searched.

Six bundles (three each) of gold paste concealed in the rectum were recovered from two of the persons and two bundles from the third persons, along with two gold bits weighing 81 grams from his trouser pocket.

On extraction, the eight gold paste bundles, weighing 1.88 kg, yielded 1.78 kg gold of 24 K purity valued at Rs 90.4 lakh. This was seized under Customs Act, and two of the persons, identified as Nasar Ali and Mohammad Aakif Babu, were arrested.

