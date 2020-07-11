Two held for giving shelter to Vikas Dubey aides

By Minhaj Adnan Published: July 11, 2020, 2:27 pm IST
vikas dubey

Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh police are not sitting idle after the killing of Vikas Dubey. Instead, they are looking for the people who gave shelter to the gangster and his aides.

On Saturday, the police arrested two people for allegedly giving shelter to Dubey’s men.

Kanpur Police said in a statement that two men — Om Prakash Pandey and Anil Pandey — from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior have been arrested for allegedly giving shelter to Kanpur killings accused Shashikant Pandey and Shivam Dubey.

They hid both the accused in their houses.

Kanpur’s Chaubeypur police station team has arrested both the accused from Gwalior and cases have been registered against them.

Source: IANS
