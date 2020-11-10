Two held for illegal sand mining in Greater Noida

Noida: Two people allegedly involved in illegal sand mining have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday.

The duo was held on Monday evening while they were transporting the sand from Samaana canal near Khurshedpur village in Jarcha police station area, they said.

Those held have been identified as Bullan alias Gulfaam and Rohit, both residents of Karonda village in Jarcha, a police spokesperson said.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the UP Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2018, the spokesperson said.

Police have impounded a tractor-trolley that was loaded with the illegally-mined sand, the official added.

