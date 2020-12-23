Two held for killing teenage girl in Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 23 : The police in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Wednesday arrested two persons for murdering and burning a girl after luring her to a secluded place on the pretext of having a conversation.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, M. Snehalatha, was invited to the murder spot by one of her acquaintances (Gutti Rajesh) for having a conversation (but) with the intention of murder on Tuesday,” a police officer said.

Upon reaching the appointed place, the accused choked her to death and later burnt her body with the intention of destroying evidence.

Snehalatha, 18, was murdered on Tuesday night at a field by the Dharmavaram-Anantapuram road near Badannapalli village in the district.

The victim’s mother, Lakshmi Devi, lodged a complaint with the police and pointed the needle of suspicion on Rajesh and his friend Karthik as they teased her daughter earlier.

Incidentally, Snehalatha, a second year degree student, started working part time at the SBI in Dharmavaram from the past 15 days where she used to explained the benefits of credit cards to the customers.

She used to leave at 9 a.m. everyday and return by 6 p.m. after work. On Tuesday as well, she called her father Kullayappa and told him that she would return but she did not.

When her parents called at around 7:30 p.m., her phone was switched off. After waiting for a couple of hours more, they went to Rajesh’s home and checked with him, to which he feigned ignorance.

Later, Lakshmi Devi lodged a complaint with the police. As the victim was from a scheduled caste community, the police invoked the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocity Act, along with IPC Sections 302, 201 and other relevant clauses.

Snehalatha’s mother is a tailor while her father used to drive a truck.

