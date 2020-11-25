Two held for raping teenage girl

NehaUpdated: 25th November 2020 9:20 pm IST
girl student
Representational Photo

Thane: Two persons have been arrested from Bhiwandi town in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, police said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the news of arrest of the duo on Tuesday night led to violence in their residential area, an officer said, adding that unidentified miscreants damaged some stalls.

“The accused duo were booked on the charge of rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” DCP, Bhiwandi, Yogesh Chavan told reporters.

Source: PTI

READ:  Panipat SP, two other cops booked for abetting suicide of ex-councillor
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

NehaUpdated: 25th November 2020 9:20 pm IST
Back to top button