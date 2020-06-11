Two held for threatening people with toy pistol

Hyderabad: Madhapur police have arrested two youths yesterday who threatened the locals with a toy pistol.

During the interrogation, it was cleared that the pistol through which the youths had threatened the locals was not a real one but it was a toy.

According to the Madhapur police, two youths identified as Chaitanya Ram (25) and B. Venkat Ram (35) were crossing the area of Mastan Nagar in his four-wheeler in speed when they were stopped by the locals on the way.

The locals alleged that they had hit the parking cars in the area and when the locals confronted them, Chaitanya and Venkat reportedly shows them pistol and ran away.

After the incident a mild tension prevailed in the Mastan Nagar area of Madhapur.

With the help of the CCTV cameras, the police arrested both of them.

According to the police officials, since two years Chaitanya Ram used to make small movies because of which he had the pistol.

On the night of Tuesday, while on the way back to the home they lost their route and entered Mastan Nagar area. As the locals stopped them, Chaitanya showed his toy pistol to disperse the crowd.

