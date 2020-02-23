menu
23 Feb 2020, Sun Islamic Calender
Two held for trying to sell fake tiger skin in Hyderabad

Posted by Qayam Published: February 23, 2020, 11:40 am IST
Two held for trying to sell fake tiger skin in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Officers of Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone) team along with Kanchanbagh police apprehended two men for trying to sell fake tiger skin, nails, and teeth on Friday.

The accused allegedly tried to pass off goat hide as tiger skin and was caught along with his associate.

Both have been involved in various crimes in the past as well.

The prime accused Shaik Mohammed Musthaq used to work as a marketing executive at a perfume store and later started selling artificial flowers. Further investigations in the case are underway.

Source: ANI
