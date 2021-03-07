Two held with 20 kg marijuana

Gurugram, March 7 : The Gurugram police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 20 kg of marijuana, worth Rs 1.32 lakh, from them, officials said on Sunday.

The police have also seized a car which the accused had used for transportation of the contraband from Delhi.

Police said that the duo was arrested from Panchgaon Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway after they had received a tip-off on Saturday.

The police added that the suspects — Satish and Amit were heading towards Rajasthan to sell those narcotics but were nabbed by the crime branch unit of the Gurugram police.

During questioning they disclosed to have sourced the narcotics from Delhi at Rs 6,500 per kg for potential customers in Rajasthan.

“We are checking their criminal records and whether they have been arrested earlier. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at Manesar police station,” said Sub-inspector Dalpal Singh, in-charge Sector-10 crime branch.

