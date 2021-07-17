Two Indian authors get UAE’s golden visa

Abu Dhabi: Two Indian authors have received the United Arab Emirates (UAE) coveted Golden Visa, according to a media report on Friday.

Deeba Salim Irfan and Rajeev Gupta were granted golden visas by the UAE’s federal authority for identity and citizenship (ICA), Khaleej Times reported.

Deeba Salim Irfan, has been living in UAE for 22 years. She has already written three books and is working on her fourth book. She is one of the few female writers from India who has been granted the Golden Visa. Deeba was an advertising professional before becoming a full-time writer.

“I am extremely delighted to receive the long-term visa for myself and my family and be recognised as a writer by the government of UAE. I am thankful to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for launching the first long-term cultural visa in the world and recognising and nurturing talent. I pledge 36 hours a year for the service of aspiring writers in this country,”said Deeba.

Another Indian author to have received the golden visa is Rajeev Gupta, the founder and CEO of Lime Source Consultancy, Dubai and Canada.

Gupta started his career with savings of less than Dh300 at a very young age. Since then, he has traveled the world and now has 30 years of international experience. He has previously won the prestigious Global CEO Excellence Award.