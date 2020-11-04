Two Indians among 3 arrested for murder of Hyderabad man in US

Hyderabad: Three persons including two Indian nationals have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin. The a native of Chanchalguda in Georgia of the United States.

Speaking to local media, Thomaston Police Chief from Upson County Police (of Georgia in the US), Mike Richardson, gave more details about the murder’s investigation. The incident took place last Sunday at a grocery store at Upson County in Georgia.

The murder reportedly took place due to a business dispute, which led to Mohiuddin being stabbed at least three times at his residence in crawley street in Georgia. Mohiuddin succumbed to his injuries later.

Upson County Police Chief officially released the names of the perpetrators. They have been identified as Sonny Suryavansham and his girl friend Laura Joy English, with the former believed to be the aggressor in the crime. The other suspect, Gopi Pinnhaka, was arrested later on Tuesday. Both men were charged with murder, while the woman has been booked for being a party to murder. A knife was found, that the police said could be the murder weapon.

The victim owns a store on West Moore’s crossing road in Georgia. On Sunday, Mohiuddin took a phone call from someone with an Indian dialect and then went outside. The deceased was murdered shortly after that. There seemed to be an argument after which Mohiuddin was stabbed to death through wounds to the chest, side and arm.

His family members have sought help from the state government in order to make arrangements for them to travel to the US.

Wife of deceased seeks TS government help

The wife of Mohiuddin in Hyderabad, Mehnaaz Fathima, is still seeking the Telangana government to let her travel to the US on an emergency visa. “I request the government to make arrangements for me and my father to travel to the US on an emergency visa so that we can conduct his final rites there,” said Fathima.

“My husband has been running a grocery business in Georgia for the last 10 years. We are blessed with a baby girl who is 10 months old. On Sunday at around 9 am, I spoke to him and he told me that he will call back in half an hour, but I did not get any call from him. Later, through my sister-in-law, I came to know that my husband was stabbed to death by some unknown person. Now his body is at a hospital in Georgia. There is no other family member around him,” she added.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party spokesperson Amjadullah Khan said he had also requested the external affairs ministry for help to the bereaved family.