UAE: Two Indian expats turn into millionaires overnight

Abu Dhabi: Two United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates have become millionaires overnight as they hit the one million Dirham (Dh) jackpot each earlier this week at the 37th Mahzooz weekly live draw.

Deepa from Kerala and Baranidaran from Puducherry had matched five out of the six winning numbers (1-12-22-23-41-48) during the live draw held on August 7, 2021.

50-year-old Deepa, who is a mother of two children and resident of UAE for 18 years, works for a market research company. She is also a regular Mahzooz participant. She received the news via email the moment she landed in her hometown-Kerala to see her parents.

“It was great to finally reunite with my parents after a long time. But this time, it was a unique moment to cherish forever as I found out I was a brand-new millionaire. I am speechless and really don’t know how to explain the overwhelming joy I felt! I saw my parents and won Dh1,000,000 on the same day,” Deepa told Khaleej Times.

She further said: “I decided to go home mainly because my father was unwell. The medical expenses were keeping us worried, but now I can finally breathe a sigh of relief after winning big with Mahzooz.”

The other winner, 40-year-old Baranidaran, is also a regular participant in Mahzooz and has been participating in it since the launch.

“Seven is my lucky number and now one of the luckiest days of my life as the 37th weekly live draw took place on the 7th of August,” said the Indian national Baranidaran, who has been away from home for the last 10 years.

Baranidaran is now planning to bring his parents to the UAE soon. “For most expats, living apart from their parents is always a big concern. I always wanted to bring my parents here to live with me, but financial constraints always pushed me back. Now, we can live together and there is nothing more comfortable than that.”