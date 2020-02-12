Two Indians onboard Japanese Crusie ship test positive for ‘nCov’

A+ A-

New Delhi: Two Indians onboard Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess have been tested positive for novel coronavirus today.

The Indian crew on board had raised SOS appealing the Indian PM to segregate them as the cruise ship is under quarantine off the coast in Japan.

The Indian mission in Japan stated the two Indian crew on board have been tested positive for the virus.

The External Affairs Ministry has released a press statement today informing the current status of the cruise ship.

The statement said the Japanese Diamond Cruise ship carrying 3711 persons onboard is under quarantine at anchor, off the coast of Yokohama, Japan due to suspicion of novel Coronavirus infection. Out of 3,711 persons on-board (including 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members), 132 crew members and six passengers are Indian nationals.

The ship will remain in quarantine until February 19, 2020, after 174 individuals on-board have been tested positive for nCoV, including two Indian crew members until now since February 12, 2020.

All the infected individuals have been taken to hospitals for adequate treatment – including further quarantine, in accordance with the Japanese health protocol.

Those who have not tested positive, irrespective of their nationality, have not been allowed to disembark.

However, critically ill passengers/ crew members have been allowed to be taken to hospitals/medical facilities, under supervision.

The Ministry added that the Embassy of India in Tokyo is in constant contact with the relevant Japanese authorities to ensure the welfare of Indian nationals on-board the ship.

The Indian Embassy in Tokyo has also reached out to the Indian nationals (crew members and passengers) through emails and telephone calls.