Two killed in Punjab firecracker explosion

Chandigarh: Two people were killed and 11 injured in a firecrackers blast during a religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday, police said.

Firecrackers, being carried in a tractor-trailer, exploded during the ‘nagar kirtan’.

“Two people were killed and 11- 12 people were injured in the explosion,” Inspector General of Police, Border Range, S.P.S. Parmar told the media.

The explosion took place when sparks from a burning cracker landed on the tractor-trailer, he added.

