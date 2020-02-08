menu
Two killed in Punjab firecracker explosion

Posted by Younus Published: February 08, 2020, 6:56 pm IST
Chandigarh: Two people were killed and 11 injured in a firecrackers blast during a religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Saturday, police said.

Firecrackers, being carried in a tractor-trailer, exploded during the ‘nagar kirtan’.

“Two people were killed and 11- 12 people were injured in the explosion,” Inspector General of Police, Border Range, S.P.S. Parmar told the media.

The explosion took place when sparks from a burning cracker landed on the tractor-trailer, he added.

Source: IANS
