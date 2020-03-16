Two killed in road accident in Hamirpur

Banda: Two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in Hamirpur district, police said on Monday.

SHO Rath Police Station (Hamirpur) Manoj Kumar Shukla said the accident took place late on Sunday night on Panwaarhi Marg.

They were taken to Rath community health centre where the doctor declared them dead. The deceased were identified as Udaibhan (32) and Bharat Yadav (30), residents of Jalaun district.

The police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The family members of the deceased were informed and a case was registered against the unknown vehicle and its driver, police said.