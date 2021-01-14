Two men rob woman in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar

New Delhi: Two unidentified men allegedly robbed the ornaments of a 58-year-old woman after offering her lift in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The woman, a resident of Holambi Kalan, reported the incident to the police after which a case was lodged.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that on Tuesday, while waiting for local transportation to head towards Todapur to meet her daughter, two men arrived in a van and offered her a lift.

The woman took the lift but on the way, the men forcibly made her remove her gold earrings and another ring and dropped her off at the same location in Azadpur area from where they gave her the lift, she alleged in the complaint.

The woman managed to reach home and reported the matter on Tuesday night, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) said based on her complaint, a case of robbery has been registered.

The accused are yet to be identified, police said, adding that footage of CCTV cameras are being checked if to identify the culprits.