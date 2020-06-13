Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K

Pulwama: Army soldiers during an encounter with militants at Beighpora area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Commander-in-Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo and three other militants were killed in two different operations by security forces. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nipora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired at security forces, who retaliated.

In the ensuing gunfight, two militants were killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras was being ascertained.

The operation is on, the official added.

Source: PTI

