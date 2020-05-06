Two minors drown in Ganga in UP’s Fatehpur

Fatehpur: Two children drowned in the Ganga river while taking a bath in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Ladhaura village in Hussainganj area on Tuesday, they said.

The children, who were identified as Pushpendra (10) and Pappi (9), slipped into deep water while bathing in the river and drowned, Station House Officer, Hussainganj, Nishikant Rai said.

Their bodies were fished out by the locals, he said.

Source: PTI

