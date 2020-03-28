Two more coronavirus positive cases in TN

Chennai: Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 40, the government said.

Both men had recently returned from abroad.

While a 42-year-old man, a resident of Kumbakonam, had arrived here from the West Indies, the other, a 49-year-old.

had come to the city from the United Kingdom.

The Kumbakonam resident is being treated at Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital and the other man at a private hospital in Vellore.

The National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, in its twitter handle said both had transited via the Middle East.

“#UPDATE: TN has 2 new +ve cases. 42 Y M, Kumbakonam, return from West Indies at #TMCH Thanjavur. 49 Y M, from Katpadi, return from UK at #Vellore Pvt Hosp.

Both travelled from abroad transit via Middle East. Pts are in isolation & stable. @MoHFW_INDIA / @CMOTamilNadu / @Vijayabaskarofl.”

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.