Two more die due to coronavirus in Gujarat; toll reaches 38

Ahmedabad: With two more persons succumbing to coronavirus in Gujarat, the toll due to the infection went up to 38 on Friday, health officials said.

These deaths, reported in the last 12 hours, were recorded in Vadodara and Ahmedabad districts, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

While a 31-year-old man died in Vadodara, the other, aged 55, succumbed in Ahmedabad during his treatment, she said.

During the 12-hour period, one more COVID-19 patient recovered,taking the number of those discharged to 74 so far, she said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.