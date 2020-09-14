Two more Goa BJP MLAs test corona positive

Panaji, Sep 14 : Two more MLAs from the ruling BJP tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, which also saw a record 14 deaths of COVID-19 patients.

BJP MLA from St Cruz, Antonio Fernandes, tested positive and was admitted to a private hospital near Panaji, while BJP MLA Dayanand Sopte opted for home quarantine after a positive report, a Health Department spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is also in home isolation, after he tested positive earlier this month.

Other MLAs who tested positive earlier are Clafasio Dias and Nilakanth Halarnkar (BJP), Churchill Alemao (NCP), and Ravi Naik (Congress).

The state is currently reeling under a coronavirus spike, reporting a total of nearly 25,000 cases.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.