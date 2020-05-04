Two neighbours injured in clash over parking, case registered

Hyderabad: Two neighbours received injuries in a clash over a parking issue in Moinbagh area here.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against both persons and they have sent to hospital for treatment, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Shivaram Sharma, ACP, Santoshnagar Division said that the two neighbours had a heated argument late in the night of May 2 over the parking of their vehicles under the limits of Bhavani Nagar police station.

“After the argument, they attacked each other. Locals also gathered at the spot. A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered against both persons. They have sent to the hospital for treatment as both received injuries. Further probe is on,” Sharma said.

In the video, people can be seen flouting the curfew, which is in force in Telangana from 7 pm to 6 am during the lockdown period.

Source: ANI

