Two new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, tally rises to 87

By Qayam Published: June 27, 2020, 11:11 am IST
coronavirus covid-19

Gangtok: Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Sikkim, taking the total number of infections in the Himalayan state to 87, officials said on Saturday.

Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said a 31-year-old ITBP jawan, staying at a quarantine facility in North Sikkim and with travel history from Sonepat, Haryana and several other places, and a 22-year-old SSB jawan from Singtam in East Sikkim, have tested positive for COVID- 19.

The ITBP jawan is the first COVID-19 case reported from North Sikkim, he said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is 48 as 39 people have recovered from the disease, Bhutia said.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close