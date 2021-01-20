Two officials of Telangana warehousing corporation caught taking bribe, arrested

Hyderabad: Two senior officials of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation in Nampally were arrested on charges of corruption.

On Wednesday, the sleuths of anti-corruption bureau conducted a search operation at the Telangana Warehousing Corporation after receiving a complaint and arrested managing director Bhaskara Chari, and general manager M Sudhakar Reddy.  

According to the officials of the anti-corruption bureau, the two were caught red handed by while allegedly accepting the bribe of Rs. 75,000 which they had demanded from the complainant to grant him retirement benefits.

The anti-corruption bureau officials have registered cases against both the officials and search operation will also be carried at their respective residences. 

