Two sisters commit suicide in UP

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 12 : Two sisters allegedly committed suicide here by consuming poison, following a financial dispute.

The incident took place in the Tilhar Police circle here.

Nisha, 22, and Gulafsha, 21, consumed a poisonous substance on Wednesday night and were rushed to a government hospital in Tilhar where their condition started deteriorating.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjiv Bajpai said the sisters were later shifted to the medical college hospital, but died during treatment on Thursday.

According to the brother of the diseased, the sisters had fought with each other over financial problems, before they consumed poison.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are on, the ASP said.

