Two suspected members of Shakil Bin Hanif group arrested in Hyd

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in Hasham Nagar area under Langerhouz police station limits after two suspicious persons were caught by the locals. Syed Abdul Azeem and his accomplice Mohammed Hamid were trying to convert the people to new faith which is allegedly headed by a imposter Shakil Bin Hanif who claims himself as new Avatar of Esa (Jesus)

On Sunday night members of the Masjid-a-Mahboob Mehdi colony, caught red handed two unknown persons who were roaming in the area for the past two months and interacting with the local people mostly young youth.

The suspects were allegedly trying to indoctrinate local youths to convert to a new faith and also claiming about the last signs of final day of Judgment (Qayamath) and also saying that they are the follower of shakeel bin Haneef who is claiming himself as Phophet Esa (Jesus) staying at Aurangabad. The locals also alleged that the arrested persons were also motivating the youths to join new faith and help to fight against America and France.

On coming to know about the suspicious activities of the two persons, the public caught hold of them and immediately alerted the police control room upon which a mobile patrol team headed by Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Osman Shareef reached spot and taken the suspects into custody, later they were shifted to Langerhouz police station.

The public have lodged a complaint against two persons alleging that they diverting the minds of many people in India by saying he is Shakil Bin Hanif also a prophet – ESA (Jesus).

It is learnt that the suspects have also revealed few names to the interrogators who are also part of the network in Hyderabad.

They reportedly told investigators that one Faisal Engineer working in MNC in Cyberabad, Obaid of Mehdipatnam, Azhar and Imran of Secundrabad are members of the group. Preliminary investigation revealed that Syed Abdul Azeem and his accomplice Mohammed Hamid wanted to establish units in city. Sleuths of intelligence agencies have also grilled them.

Langerhouz police have registered a case under IPC sections 505(2) (publishing or circulates any statement, rumour) and arrested the accused persons.