Two TRS legislators donate 1kg gold each to Yadadri temple

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s (TRS) MLA Tera Chinnapa Reddy on Thursday donated 1kg gold to the Yadadri temple.

Tera Chinnapa Reddy donated one Kilo of gold on behalf of his family and Srini Pharma Group of companies for the covering of Vimana Gopuram of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadadri.

“We thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who has inspired us to be partners in the great renovation program of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple,” the MLC said in a statement.

Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagendra followed suit and also donated 1 kg of gold to the temple. He expressed gratitude towards chief minister KCR stating, “It’s a marvel that CM KCR a public ruler in modern history has rebuilt a temple with great glory. ”

It is to be noted that Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier announced to donate 1 kg and 16 tolas of gold on behalf of his family for the renovated Yadadri temple, which will be thrown open to the public on March 28, 2022.