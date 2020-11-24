Two wanted criminals nabbed after shootout in Rohini

New Delhi, Nov 24 : The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Tuesday arrested two criminals, wanted in murder and extortion cases, following an encounter in the capital’s Rohini area.

Arms and ammunition were also seized from the two, identified as Rupender and Amit.

Rupender was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh announced on his head by the Haryana Police for an attempted murder of Haryana Police Inspector in Gurugram. He was also wanted in many other cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping and firing on police whereas Amit was wanted in murder and attempt to murder cases.

Three sophisticated pistols along with 8 live cartridges and a Honda City Car have been recovered from their possession.

A trap was laid in Rohini where the two accused came in a car and intercepted at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. They were signalled to stop but they started firing on the police team. Two bullets hit the bulletproof jackets of the policemen and in the retaliatory fire, the two criminals were hit on their legs.

“Rupender had friendship with Ajay alias Bitto, resident of Village Barona, who, in turn, had strong relations with infamous gangster Sandeep alias Badwasni and introduced Rupender to him. Rupender, along with Ajay and others, murdered Vikas alias Dudhiya in custody of Haryana Police in District Courts, Gannaur, Sonipat, and after that he committed many crimes on the instance of Sandeep Badwasni and the present gang leader Ajay,” DCP, Special Cell, Sanjeev Yadav said.

Source: IANS

