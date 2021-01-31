Two weeks after COVID vaccination Anganwadi worker dies at NIMS

Hyderabad: An Anganwadi worker who was vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at NIMS hospital in Hyderabad. She is believed to have succumbed to Adverse events following immunization (AEFI).

With this death, the number of persons died with the reported adverse affect reached to three in Telangana.

Sushila an anganwadi worker and native of Muthyampally in Mancherial district was vaccinated on January 19 at a primary health center.

After the jab she reportedly developed complications, since she has been hospitalized with a fever.

However, she was admitted to a private hospital in Manchirala on the 28th with fever and difficulty breathing.

There she was put on a ventilator as her condition worsened, she was shifted to NIMS in Hyderabad on Saturday on the advice of doctors. She died this morning while receiving treatment.