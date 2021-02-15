Two youths die in fatal road accident in old city

Hyderabad: Two youths who were riding motorcycle died on the spot when their bike crashed into the speeding lorry.

On late Sunday midnight Mohsin Khan and his friend Fasi Khan both residents of Chaderghat Mooasnagar were moving from Chaderghat to Salarjung Rotary when their bike rammed into a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

The bike of the two youths rammed into a lorry causing their instantaneous death

Both of them sustained grievous injuries and died while shifting to the hospital.

Their bodies have been shifted to Osmania General hospital for autopsy and a case has been registered with the Mirchowk police station.