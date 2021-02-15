Two youths die in fatal road accident in old city

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 15th February 2021 10:41 am IST

Hyderabad: Two youths who were riding motorcycle died on the spot when their bike crashed into the speeding lorry.

On late Sunday midnight Mohsin Khan and his friend Fasi Khan both residents of Chaderghat Mooasnagar were moving from Chaderghat to Salarjung Rotary when their bike rammed into a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

The bike of the two youths rammed into a lorry causing their instantaneous death

Both of them sustained grievous injuries and died while shifting to the hospital.

Their bodies have been shifted to Osmania General hospital for autopsy and a case has been registered with the Mirchowk police station.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 15th February 2021 10:41 am IST
Back to top button