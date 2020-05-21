U.S. repatriates Hyderabadi Zubair, a participant of 9/11 attack

Hyderabad: The U.S. government has deported a Hyderabadi Mohammed Ibrahim Zubair, who has pleaded guilty to providing funds to the syndicate that carried out the 9/11 attacks in America.

He was brought on a special flight on May 19 to Punjab. Soon after that he was sent to a quarantine centre in Amritsar.

According to the US Justice Department, 38-year-old Zubair, an engineer by profession has been accused of financing terrorism in a bid to support violent jihad against US military personnel in Iraq and other countries. Zubair was arrested along with his elder brother Yahiya Farooq Mohammed.



Zubair is from Hyderabad and belongs to old city. He completed his engineering degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign from in 2005. While Farooq Mohammed has lived in the United Arab Emirates since 2006, first working for Advanced Technologies ME, and then information technology giant Schlumberger, where he was working as a project manager.



Farooq had studied engineering at Osmania University in Hyderabad from 1995 to 1999, before moving to Louisiana State University for further study. In 2002, he obtained a Master’s degree in electrical engineering from Ohio State University.

In 2006, Zubair moved to Toledo, Ohio, and married a U.S. citizen and became a lawful permanent resident of the United States, the Justice Department had said in a press release in 2018.

According to the Justice Department Zubair along with his brother Farooq Mohammed Asif Ahmed Salim, 38, and Sultane Room Salim, 43, facilitated the transfer of thousands of dollars to Anwar Al-Awlaki, a kingpin in Al Qaeda Network, in an effort to support violence against U.S. military personnel.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.