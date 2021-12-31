UAE: 25-yr-old Indian farmer wins Rs 20 cr lottery in Mahzooz draw

He plans to use some of his winnings to help improve the facilities at the school in his village.

Published: 31st December 2021 9:06 pm IST
Thinakar, an Indian man, won Rs 20 crore in a recent Mahzooz prize draw. Photo: Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A 25-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian farmer-turned-mason has won the grand prize of 10 million Dirham (Rs 20,23,90,155) in the 57th weekly live Mahzooz draw.

The winner of the draw Thinakar, who works as a mason in Fujairah city, matched five out of the five winning numbers (1, 33, 40, 45, 46), during a live draw.

Thinakar moved to the UAE two years ago with money he borrowed from friends for reducing his family’s debts.

“I have seen my roommates participate for months and thought it was time I did too. My late grandparents’ blessings have brought me this money as the lifeline to save my family,” Gulf News quoted Thinakar.

He plans to use some of his winnings to help improve the facilities at the school in his village.

The 57th Mahzooz Grand Draw also saw six winners sharing the second-tier prize of Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,02,43,780) taking home Dirham 166,666 (Rs 33,72,225) each.

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, January 1, at 9 pm (UAE time). Entrants can participate by registering on its app and the website.

