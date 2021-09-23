UAE: 3-year-old joins 20 Indian expats for hair donation drive

Abu Dhabi: A three-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE’s) based Indian boy has donated his hair as part of a charity drive to help cancer patients, local media from the Gulf nation reported on Wednesday.

From a three-year-old Taksh Jain to teens, around 20 Indian ex-patriate boys had participated in the rare hair drive in Dubai organized by the hair for hope foundation-India.

On Thursday, September 23, Indian consulate took to Twitter and wrote, “Consul General Dr. Aman Puri felicitated three-year-old Taksh Jain who joined other boys in the hair donation drive @cgidubai for cancer patients organised by the Hair for Hope Foundation-India.hairforhope #AmritMahotsav.”

Taksh is perhaps the world’s youngest donor to donate 16 inches of his hair – four inches more than the required 12 inches. His mother, Neha Jain, told Gulf News, Taksh wanted to donate his hair since his older sister Mishika donated 21 inches of hair after watching the Bollywood movie ‘Pa’, in which actor Amitabh Bachchan plays a boy without hair due to a rare genetic condition.

While some of them are still growing their hair to donate, most of the boys who were there had already cut their hair and proudly displayed it.

Five of them handed over their ponytail directly to Nadiera Senali Veedu, a cancer patient.

“Donors in India already have the option of donating directly to a patient. But this is the first time it is happening here,” Gulf News quoted Premi Mathew, the founder of the Hair for Hope Foundation-India and the Protect Your Mom campaign. Mathew himself a cancer survivor.