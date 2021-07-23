UAE: 53-year jobless Indian expat wins Dh500,000 in Mahzooz draw



Abu Dhabi: A 53-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expat who lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic,in the recent weekly Mahzooz draw won Dh 500,000 (Rs 1,01,44,814).

Nazeerali from Tamil Nadu, former HR executive who has been unemployed for several months, matched five out of six winning numbers – 7-12-31-35-39-43 – during a live draw held on July 17.

“I have been jobless for a few months. I had to send my family back home to cut down on expenses during this uncertain time. I felt down and lonely, but I never lost hope. I always believed in the power of destiny, and always saw the light at the end of the tunnel. My big win with Mahzooz is proof that optimism and positivity always attracts great things in life”, said Nazeerali.

Nazeerali plans to use most of the money to create a new business.“I’ve always dreamt of starting my own cafeteria in Dubai, but I thought that this would be impossible for an ordinary man like me,” Nazeerali told media.

“Once I start my own business, I will bring my family back so that we can reunite,” he said.

“My wife and my two children are eagerly waiting for those good days to come. I can’t wait for the four of us to be together again.”

“I have faced several hardships and disappointments while I’ve been looking for a job. I know very well how it feels to be without work,” he said.

“Therefore, I will support the unemployed members in my extended family so that they can also have a ray of hope in their lives.”

