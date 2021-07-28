UAE allows all resident doctor to apply for 10-year golden visa

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has permitted all resident doctors to apply for ‘Golden Visa’ or long-term residence visa for 10 years, local media reported on Wednesday.

The golden visa will grant doctors and their families ten-years of residency in the country.

Doctors licensed by the health regulatory authorities in the country can apply for a golden residency until next September through the smartservices.ica.gov.ae website.

The #UAE government allows all doctors residing in the UAE to apply for the golden visa.#UAE_BARQ_EN pic.twitter.com/7JuFHEXYYz — UAE BARQ (@UAE_BARQ_EN) July 28, 2021

Furthermore, seven federal authority for identity and citizenship centers will be established across the Emirates for doctors who wish to apply for the visa in person.

The golden visa was created by the government in 2019 that allowed long-term residence for a foreigner to live, study and work without the need for a national sponsor. The visas are valid for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The UAE government announced on July 15, grant the golden residency visas to outstanding students. A total of 2,036 graduates of public and private schools who achieved total scores of 95 percent or higher in their UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum Grade 12 exams, will be granted a 10-year visa.