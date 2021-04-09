UAE announces working hours of govt employees during Ramadan

Dubai: Ahead of Ramadan, the United Arab Emirates on Thursday announced working hours for government employees during the holy month.

The country’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) said that the official working hours for the public sector will be from 9 am – 2 pm, except for those whose work nature requires otherwise.

FAHR: Working hours in #Federal_Government during #Ramadan from 9 am to 2 pm except for those whose work nature requires otherwise.

The holy month is expected to begin on April 12, but the final date will be confirmed by the UAE Moon Sighting Committee.

Article 65 of the UAE Labor Law states that the normal working hours for the private sector are 8 hours or 48 hours per week.

However, government agencies are not governed by Labor Law and normally run seven hours a day. These hours are reduced by two hours a day during the holy month.

Earlier, the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) stated the school day will last between three and five hours throughout the holy month.

However, revised times for the private sector during Ramadan remain to be announced.