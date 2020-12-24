UAE-based Indian creates record for identifying most aeroplane tails

Abu Dhabi, Dec 24 : A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian boy has created a Guinness World Record for identifying the most aeroplane tails in a minute, a media report said on Thursday.

The 12-year-old Siddhant Gumber, who hails from Haryana and was earlier recognised by the ‘India Book of World Records’, achieved the Guinness record last month, said the Gulf News reportted

He was recognised in the ‘India Book’ for being the youngest person to identify the top 100 tallest buildings of the world with their respective heights and locations.

“I have been a Lego buff since I was a toddler, and my father and I spent a lot of time creating a variety of models, rockets, air planes, buildings and vehicles. I was able to recognise a lot of the air plane tails, and my mother helped me compile them in PowerPoint slides so I could identify them,” Gumber told Gulf News.

Gumber can now easily recognise about 300 of airplane tails.

