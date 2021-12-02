UAE cuts PCR test validity from 30-14 days on Al Hosn green pass

Abu Dhabi: The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reduced the time for which Al Hosn status remains green from 30 to 14 days, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new system would be in place from December 5.

The green status on the Al Hosn allows fully-vaccinated people entry to a large number of public places in Abu Dhabi. However, people with grey status on their app will be excluded from entry.

Security staff at public buildings, shopping centres, restaurants, cafes and other places will be checking the green pass on visitors’ Al Hosn app to allow them entry.

The update comes in the consolidation of the proactive measures to enhance the efforts made at the country level as part of the post-COVID-19 recovery strategy, initiatives and plans, to address the pandemic variants, and to ensure safe movement and tourism nationwide.

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, UAE recorded the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The woman is being isolated and all health protocols are being followed.

It was also announced on November 28 that the United Arab Emirates approved COVID-19 booster shots for all fully vaccinated adults who received full doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Sputnik vaccines six months ago, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

