UAE: Expat posts private photos of ex-fiancee on Instagram, held

Dubai: A 31-year-old man posted private photos of his ex-fiancee on Instagram and Facebook after she broke the engagement.

Expensive gifts

As per the details of the case, the man who is identified as Pakistani expat claimed that he had spent nearly Dh1 million on his fiancee. The man claimed that he had gifted her gold worth Dh90000, car worth Dh65000 etc.

He alleged that the woman who is also from Pakistan had just loved his money.

In the month of January 2020, he discovered that his fiancee got married to another person.

Fake social media accounts

Angry over her decision, the man created fake social media accounts and posted her private photos.

When the woman contacted him, he threatened to upload more private photos if she did not return the money he spent on her. He also threatened to defame her infront of her husband.

Harassment

Vexed with the harassment, the woman approached police. She lodged a complaint against the man.

Al Barsha Police Station registered a case and arrested the accused.

On Tuesday, a Dubai court heard the case and scheduled the next hearing for 21st July. Till then, the accused has been sent into custody.