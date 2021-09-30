UAE: How to apply for 5-year multiple entry tourist visa

Abu Dhabi: The Immigration authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday has invited applications for five-year multiple entry tourist visas to enter the country, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has stated the visa is now going to be issued for all nationalities.

Expatriate families and business travellers can come and go to the UAE as many times as they want in five years. Each visit can last 90 days in the country, which can be extended for another 90 days.

Applicants have to pay Dh650 (Rs 13,135) to apply for the visa via ICA. Those interested should submit their own application on the ICA website.

Steps to apply for the five-year visa via ICA

Upload application information, including name, service beneficiary details, address inside the UAE, address outside the UAE.

Upload attachments including coloured photo, passport copy, medical insurance, and bank statement for last six months.

Applicants must have a balance of US $4,000 (Rs 2,96,890) or its equivalent in foreign currencies in the last six months.

Review the application

Pay for the application

Receive visa by e-mail

Applicants can find details for application here.

In the month of March 2021, the UAE cabinet has approved a proposal for multiple-entry tourist visas. The move comes in the wake of the revival of tourism in the UAE. This step is also aimed at positioning the UAE as an ideal business and tourism destination.