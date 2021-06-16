UAE imposes new COVID-19 guidelines for arrivals from India, 10 other countries

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has imposed new COVID-19 measures for charter flights arriving from countries currently facing suspension of incoming travelers, local media reported.

According to the general authority of civil aviation (GACA) new circular, passengers must wear the wrist tracking devices for a minimum of 10 days including golden (10-year validity) and silver visa holders (5-year validity).

The strict regulations apply to all aircraft operators flying to and from the UAE and the following countries – Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Uganda, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Zambia.

“The current development on the COVID-19 pandemic leads the UAE to impose new flight and passengers restrictions. The UAE government is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates and instructions as necessary,” GACA circular stated.

In addition to wearing a wristband, passengers are required to take PCR tests upon arrival and on the fourth and eight days of the 10-day quarantine period. Passengers are only allowed to move from the airport to their quarantine hotel.

Last year in September, wrist trackers were made mandatory for all incoming international travelers as they complete a mandatory 14-day home quarantine in Abu Dhabi.

Despite the suspension of passenger services from India to the UAE since April 24 due to the COVID-19 situation, desperate NRIs continue to use charter flights to reach the Gulf country.