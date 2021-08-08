UAE: Indian expat dies in fire accident

Abu Dhabi: A 37-year-old Indian expat, Rafeeq Masood died due to a fire accident that took place in a building in Mussafah industrial area of Abu Dhabi on Friday.

As per the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence, the fire broke out due to short-circuit in the air conditioner on the first floor of the building. At the time of the incident, Masood was having lunch on the second floor of the building, Khaleej Times reported.

It seems that Masood has died due to suffocation.

All other persons managed to run out of the building after seeing the smoke.

The representative of the company where Masood used to work has been quoted saying that the body will be sent by Sunday.

Masood who hails from Kollam District, Kerala is survived by his wife, daughter, and parents.