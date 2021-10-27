UAE: Indian, Pakistani stars to dazzle FMEAN event in Dubai

Dubai: The night of October 28th Dubaite will experience a remembering night, as Bollywood’s biggest stars will head down at the Meydan hotel to dazzle the red carpet at UAE’s much-awaited event –Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night (FMEAN).

Stars such as Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddique, Urvashi Rautela, Maneish Paul, Gulshan Grover, Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shruti Haasan, Daisy Shah, Zarine Khan, Sunil Grover, and Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly are all expected to attend.

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar will also shine at the event, while Bollywood singers Sonu Nigam, Amaal Malik, Shaan, Udit Narayan, Kanika Kapoor, and Tulsi Kumar, and many more will win the audience hearts with their foot-tapping songs.

The much-awaited FMEAN, presented by Milano and powered by the Dua group, is open to the public with tickets ranging from Dh 157 and above. Interested people can buy the ticket of Dubai’s most-awaited star-studded blockbuster evening at PlatinumList.net.

The event isn’t limited to Bollywood stars alone as it will also bring stars from south cinema, OTT, Pakistani, and the Arab world. Popular Egyptian actor-singer Mohamed Ramadan will also be performing at the event.

From Pakistani film industry stars such as Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, Humayun Saeed, Shehreyar Munawar and Jawed Sheikh will grace the event. Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night event is to celebrate the collective achievements of the star in the field of entertainment and cinema.