UAE: Indian woman dies of drowning, daughter rescued

Dubai: A 32-year-old Indian woman on Friday died after being drowned off the beach in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Her four-year-old daughter, however, was rescued.

The deceased has been identified as Rafza Mahroof, of Panteerankavu, Kozhikode.

As per the reports published by Gulf News, director of the comprehensive police centres department in Umm Al Quwain, Brigadier Khalifa Salem Al Shamsi said that the Indian family consisting of a 49-year-old, his wife and two children from Ajman came to the shore at around 7 am on Friday. They were sitting on the beach until nine in the morning. Then the man and son went down to the sea, and the woman and her daughter followed. While they were at sea, the woman and her daughter drowned.

The man tried to save them, but could not. Then he got out of the water and called for help from the other beachgoers, who immediately rushed to help. With the help of public, both of them were taken out in a critical state.

Later, the woman died while the girl’s condition was said to be stable.

Brigadier General Salem Al Shamsi appealed to the public to take precautions and take care while swimming. He also urged people to wear a life jacket while swimming in the sea and to always stay away from sites with high water currents.