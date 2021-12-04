UAE inks agreement with France for 80 Rafale fighter jets

Macron kicked off a two-day tour to the Gulf region, where he will also visit Qatar and Saudi Arabia

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th December 2021 9:17 am IST
UAE inks agreement with France for 80 Rafale fighter jets
The contracts were signed as French President Emmanuel Macron visited the UAE on the first stop of a two-day visit to the Persian Gulf. ( Thomas Samson / AFP )

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sealed a contract with France to buy fighters and military helicopters, according to UAE’s state news agency WAM.

The deal was inked Friday as French President Emmanuel Macron met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai.

According to the deal, the UAE has placed an order for 80 Rafale fighter planes and 12 Caracal helicopters, the French president said in a tweet.

MS Education Academy

The order for Rafale jets is the largest overseaorder for the warplane since its introduction in 2004.French Defense Minister Florence Parly hailed the deal as “historic” in a tweet.

Macron kicked off a two-day tour to the Gulf region, where he will also visit Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button