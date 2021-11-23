UAE issues Dh 500 silver coin to mark country’s Golden Jubilee

To commemorate the country’s Golden Jubilee, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) central bank has created a Dh 500 silver coin.

The face of the card contains an image of Qasr Al Watan, the UAE’s official emblem, the years 1971 and 2021, as well as the Arabic and English names of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

The backside of the card features the year of the 50th emblem and a notional value of Dh 500, as well as the Arabic and English names of the UAE Central Bank.

According to central bank authorities, the coin embodies the Ministry of Presidential Affairs’ alignment with the country’s “pioneering achievements and ambitions as well as its desire to develop a successful economy.”

The Central Bank releases commemorative coins regularly to commemorate notable dates or events. The commemorative coin will not be sold in the Central Bank’s main office or any of its branches.

UAE will celebrate its silver jubilee on December 2. Fireworks displays and a classic car parade are among the shows planned in Sharjah to mark the UAE’s 50th National Day.