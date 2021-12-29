UAE lifts ban on imports of poultry from India after five years

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted the ban on the import of eggs and other poultry products from India in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit next month.

The decision was taken by the UAE after the Government of India asserted that the World Organization for Animal Health would follow biosafety rules for the prevention of bird flu.

With this, India’s egg and poultry traders will be able to export table eggs, hatching eggs and day-old chicks to the UAE from two establishments in Tamil Nadu, The Economic Times reported.

On February 22, 2006, the poultry import from India was stopped due to concerns over bird flu, said the report. The UAE Ministry of Environment and Water has stopped chicken, eggs, and other poultry products from India entering the UAE.

It is reported that India had sought egg market access under a trade agreement it is negotiating with the UAE. With this agreement, India wants to increase the export of 1,100-odd products, including poultry, washing machines, air-conditioners, refrigerators, spices, tobacco, cotton fabrics, textiles, and leather.

The UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner and bilateral trade was almost $60 billion in FY20.