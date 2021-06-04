UAE: Lulu group chairman pays 1 crore to save Indian expat on death row

Abu Dhabi: A 45-year-old Indian expat, who was on death row in the United Arab Emirates for causing the death of a young Sudanese boy in a traffic accident, can finally see the outside of his prison cell after the intervention of NRI businessman M.A. Yusuf Ali.

The Indian expat was languishing in prison awaiting the death penalty for nine years as all hopes faded. But he got a second lease of life, thanks to the efforts of Yusuf Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group.

Krishnan, the expat from Kerala has sentenced to death by the UAE Supreme Court after being found guilty of causing the death of a young boy. He had crashed his car into a group of kids in September 2012.

As per media reports, since then, his family and friends have been relentlessly trying to release Krishnan without any success, especially since the victim’s family has already returned and settled in Sudan, putting an end to any kind of discussion.

As a last resort, the Krishnan family reached out to Yusuf Ali, who proceeded to obtain details of the case and reached out to all stakeholders. At one point, Yusuf Ali transported the victim’s family from Sudan to Abu Dhabi for a month and had extensive discussions to come up with a compensation amount and secure a pardon for Krishnan.

Ultimately, in January of this year, the victim’s family agreed to pardon Krishnan, and Yusuf Ali paid Rs 1 crore (500,000 dirhams) in damages in court to secure early release.

All legal formalities related to Krishnan’s release were completed on Thursday and he is expected to return to his home in Kerala soon.