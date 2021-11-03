UAE: Man speeds over 300 kmph to gain more Instagram followers

Dubai: A resident of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) vroomed his sports car at over 300 km per hour through the main road in Abu Dhabi. The youth moreover filmed and posted the video on the social media platform Instagram, “to gain more followers”.

The Abu Dhabi judicial department (ADJD) has taken legal measures against a person for driving the sports car recklessly on a public road, jeopardizing his and others life, Gulf Today reported.

The public prosecution office noted that his irresponsible action could encourage other youths to pull off a similar stunt. This irresponsible behaviour on the part of young people poses a threat to their lives and the lives of others on the road. The public prosecution stressed the need for education and asked the concerned authority to intensify the awareness campaign to put an end to reckless driving on roads.

Article 348 of the federal penal code stipulates that an individual can be sentenced to detention and or to a fine if he or she deliberately perpetrates an act that puts the life, health, security or freedom of human beings in danger.

The prosecution called social media users to be responsible for the media materials they post because most of the users and followers are young people, which would encourage others to follow suit and hence be subject to legal accountability.