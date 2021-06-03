UAE offers 50% scholarship to students in nursing programs

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates university announced on Wednesday a 50 per cent scholarship for students enrolling in postgraduate nursing programs at the university.

Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) is offering scholarships to students of all nationalities for master’s programs in the college of nursing and midwifery programs for the 2021-2022 academic year to support frontline workers.

The course can be completed over one year of full-time study or two years of part-time study.

The university has also extended the application deadline for masters in cardiovascular nursing and masters in pediatric nursing programs to June 27, 2021.

In the past year, the programs have received a strong response from nursing professionals in the UAE, with more than 70 per cent of the first batch of college students being Emirati females.

The college programs are accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education and will provide registered nurses with a broad range of skills and competencies across nursing specialty areas and in specific clinical settings.

As reported by Khaleej Times, the deadline extension and scholarship announcement were made on a virtual open day for prospective students. Professor Kevin J Gormley, Dean of College of Nursing and Midwifery said: “The College of Nursing and Midwifery is a major step in MBRU’s mission to become a global center for integrated healthcare education.”

He added, “Qualified and highly skilled nurses are essential to the future of healthcare in the UAE and the region, and we are confident that our courses – and our partnership with Queen’s University Belfast – will provide exceptional students and exemplary professionals.”